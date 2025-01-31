Tamil Nadu govt yet to clear DPR for phase two of western bypass

COIMBATORE: The special projects wing of the state highways department, Coimbatore division has been waiting for over three months for administrative sanction (AS) and release of funds from the state government to start work on the second phase of the western ring road project aka western bypass which will be executed in three phases.

It starts from Mylkal on the Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) and ends at Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH67) in Coimbatore. The total length of the Western Ring Road is 32.43 km and will have 4 lanes. It would pass through 15 revenue villages. The government has sanctioned Rs 320 crore to acquire land for all three phases. Phase 1 was launched in August 2023 at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore for a distance of 11.80 km from Madukkarai to Madampatti.

The work is expected to be completed by September this year. Phase 2 of the road will be 12.10 km from Perur to Somayampalayam and it will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 348 crore. The last phase will be from Pannimadai to Gudalur.

A senior official from the special projects wing of the SH department told TNIE, “So far, we have completed 53% of phase one and hope to complete all works by September. Out of the 45 bridges, culverts, and other structures, we have finished constructing 37. Currently, we’re preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the service roads.”

The official added, “As for the second phase, the DPR was sent to the government seeking AS to execute the project at an estimated cost of Rs 348 crore three months ago, but have not received a reply. We have completed 90% of LA for the second phase.”