Vehicle registration increases in Hosur in 2024, but share of EVs declines

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 27,319 vehicles were registered in the Hosur RTO limit in 2024, which is an increase from 25,402 vehicles registered here in 2023.

Speaking to TNIE, Hosur Regional Transport Officer, P Prabahar, said, “From January to December 2023, 25,402 vehicles were registered in Hosur RTO limit, but for the same period in 2024, 27,319 vehicles were registered. A higher number of autorickshaws registered here in 2024 at 461 registrations, which was low at 134 in 2023 due to legal issues about registering autorickshaws in districts. Similarly, 19,631 scooters and motorcycles and 1,130 mopeds were registered in 2023, but in 2024, this increased to 21,273 motorcycles and scooters and 1,149 mopeds.” He further added that 2,935 motor cars and 512 agricultural tractors were registered in 2023, which became 2,810 and 583 vehicles respectively, in 2024.

Notably, the number of electric vehicle registrations dwindled in 2024. In 2023, 2,186 electric two-wheelers were registered, which reduced to 2,027 in 2024. A total of 2,243 electric vehicles in all categories, including cars, were registered in 2023, but this was reduced to 2,089 in 2024.