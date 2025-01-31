Will take correct decision on damages to Palar victims, says TN Minister Duraimurugan

VELLORE: After the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the state to compensate those affected by pollution in Palar River in Vellore district due to the discharge of untreated effluents from local tanneries, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said that the government will take appropriate decision regarding paying damages to the aggrieved.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating an anganwadi centre worth around Rs 13 lakh at Arumbaruthi village near Katpadi in Vellore district on Thursday. The facility was constructed under the Anna Marumalarchi Thittam.

When asked about Kerala government’s concerns regarding safety of the Mullaperiyar dam, the minister asserted that the Supreme Court panel has already allayed fears about it. However, he reaffirmed that the Tamil Nadu government would continue to pursue the legal battle on the issue.

On the Cauvery water dispute, Duraimurugan acknowledged that a meeting of the Cauvery Management Committee had taken place. When asked whether Karnataka was delaying the release of water to Tamil Nadu, he said that Karnataka would present its records, including details of water released during the rainy season.

Responding to allegations by Lorry Owners’ Association president Yuvaraj that mineral resources were being smuggled from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka, the minister said the situation would be fine “if Yuvaraj refrained from smuggling”.