AIADMK, BJP seek answers from DMK on Sivaganga custodial death, raise concerns over hasty cremation

CHENNAI: Ramping up the pressure on the ruling DMK government over the alleged custodial death of Ajithkumar in Sivaganga district, the AIADMK and BJP posed several questions regarding the events that led to his death and the manner it was handled, on Monday.

Posting on its official X handle, the AIADMK asked whether the police had registered an FIR before arresting Ajithkumar and questioned the necessity for an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police interfering in the case. It also raised concerns about the hurried cremation of Ajithkumar’s body following the autopsy, pointing to alleged apprehensions of the public that this was done to destroy evidence.

The principal opposition party further asked why Ajithkumar’s brother was allegedly attacked by police personnel and the reason behind the kin of the deceased being taken away in the vehicle of a DMK functionary. “Above all, who are all responsible for the 18 wounds on Ajithkumar’s body,” the AIADMK asked.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, in a separate post on X, said he was not raising questions about Ajithkumar’s death as the president of the state BJP unit or the leader of BJP’s legislature party, but “on behalf of a mother who lost her son”. Nagenthran further requested the media to find answers to these queries from CM Stalin.