AIADMK councillors walk out of meet over mayor’s remark

TIRUNELVELI: Two AIADMK councillors staged a walkout from the Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting on Monday, condemning Mayor G Ramakrishnan’s alleged use of an unparliamentary word over their corruption allegations which resulted in a heated exchange. The council has four AIADMK councillors, of whom only two attended the meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Ramakrishnan in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Monika Rana, saw councillors from both parties raise various grievances. DMK councillor Sahaya Juliet Mary of Ward 51 said pits dug for underground drainage works by the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board were left unattended for years.

Officials responded that drinking water needs were being prioritised and listed out the ongoing works at Ariyanayagipuram. Councillor Rasool Maideen of Ward 50 raised concern about stray dog attacks. Councillor K Chinnathai of Ward 36 said no civic works were being done in her ward.

When the mayor responded that her claim was inaccurate, AIADMK councillor M Chandrasekar (Ward 28) accused him of allowing only DMK members to speak and suppressing of opposition voices.

Another AIADMK councillor S Amutha alleged that civic officials had mentioned certain areas as being part of her Ward 31 in the documents, which, she claimed, does not exist in her ward. She also alleged corruption in the corporation. The mayor responded by referring to corruption under AIADMK regime. Amutha dared him to speak and said she would expose DMK’s corruption.

The quarrel intensified, leading to Councillors Chandrasekar and Amutha of AIADMK later walked out in protest.