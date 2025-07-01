Chennai shops below 500 sq feet can self-certify, get licence same day

CHENNAI: Trades and businesses falling under the schedule II category (except food retail and storage of goods) may now be granted trade licence through self certification on the same day if the shops measure less than 500 square feet.

This follows a G.O. dated June 16, which simplifies the trade licence process for schedule II businesses less than 500 square feet, also stating that no licence shall be refused without giving an opportunity ‘of being heard’ to the applicant.

“Earlier the process (of obtaining trade licence) for this particular category of businesses would take up to 15-30 days. Now they can get it on the same day,” City Revenue Officer KP Bhanuchandran said.

While earlier, businesses were able to apply for licence online, the zonal level assistant revenue officers (ARO) would carry out a field verification and submit the application before the trade licence committee. It will be chaired by the respective zonal officers, who will take the final call.

The schedule II category covers industries manufacturing and dealing with commercial items which includes manufacturers of furniture, automobile parts, electrical goods, three and four-wheeler sales, export garments, tiles and soaps.