Coimbatore: Mother finds Rs 15K in old notes in late son’s bag, seeks exchange help

COIMBATORE: Nearly nine years after demonetization, a 79-year-old woman sought the district collector’s help to change Rs 15,000 worth of demonetized currencies.

G Thangamani from Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore visited the collector’s office on Monday with demonetized notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and submitted a petition to Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar during the grievance meeting.

“My husband died in 1995. My son, who was working as a lorry driver in Karnataka, died of a heart attack a few years ago. Now I am living alone, and I depend on Rs 1,000 pension given by the government. When I was cleaning my house a few months ago, I found Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in my son’s bag, which had remained untouched after his death. I do not know where to go to exchange them,” she said.

As the fingers on her left hand are not functioning normally due to age-related issues, Thangamani said that she could not go for work, and said it would be helpful if the currency notes are exchanged.

The collector directed the district lead bank office to assess the possibilities with the RBI. District Lead Bank Manager P Jithendran told TNIE, “We will write a letter to the RBI about the grievance.”