Coimbatore school education department lays down action plan to solve learning gaps

COIMBATORE: Following the poor performance in the State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS), the district school education department has implemented an action plan to resolve learning gaps and improve learning outcomes among primary school students. This action plan has been executed in primary and middle schools with the help of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

An educational officer told TNIE that as per the action plan, students were categorised into four educational levels based on performance-- A, B, C, and D.

"Based on this, teachers will place greater emphasis on C and D category students. Their teaching method will prioritise conceptual understanding over memorisation. Before this, teachers should ensure that reading and writing skills are strong," he said.

"Following this, headmasters should assess students' learning outcomes twice every week. Secondly, Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) and Block Educational Officers (BEOs) will review student assessment reports and also assess students themselves.