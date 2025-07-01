Coimbatore school education department lays down action plan to solve learning gaps

COIMBATORE: Following the poor performance in the State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS), the district school education department has implemented an action plan to resolve learning gaps and improve learning outcomes among primary school students. This action plan has been executed in primary and middle schools with the help of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).
An educational officer told TNIE that as per the action plan, students were categorised into four educational levels based on performance-- A, B, C, and D.
"Based on this, teachers will place greater emphasis on C and D category students. Their teaching method will prioritise conceptual understanding over memorisation. Before this, teachers should ensure that reading and writing skills are strong," he said.
"Following this, headmasters should assess students' learning outcomes twice every week. Secondly, Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) and Block Educational Officers (BEOs) will review student assessment reports and also assess students themselves.
To monitor this, two blocks have been allocated to the educational officers and senior lecturers at DIET. Finally, the Chief Educational Officer and the principal of DIET will review students' learning outcomes with headmasters once a month," he added.
He further stated that officers will continuously monitor and assess learning outcomes according to the action plan, and greater importance will be given to schools that need to improve their learning outcomes.
Official sources added that the district ranked last statewide in SLAS, with Thondamuthur and Sulur blocks performing particularly poorly, which led to the action plan being executed. A few months ago, SLAS was conducted for Classes 3, 5, and 8 across the state to assess students' learning outcomes, sources added.