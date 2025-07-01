Conviction rate tises to 95% in Puducherry after new criminal laws, says CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday said that Puducherry has witnessed a significant drop in crime and a sharp rise in conviction rates following the implementation of the three new criminal laws introduced by the Central Government.
He was speaking at an event marking the one-year anniversary of these laws in Puducherry.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "Since the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), the conviction rate has increased from 75% to 95%, leading to a visible decline in criminal activities. Of the 337 chargesheeted, as many as 319 cases had resulted in conviction."
Highlighting the benefits of the newly implemented laws, he said the modernisation of the judicial system in line with technological advancements has led to quicker resolution of cases, which has benefited victims and society at large.
“The reforms initiated by the Central Government have brought major improvements in the justice delivery system,” he added.
Speaker R Selvam, who also addressed the event, pointed out that although the opposition, particularly the Congress, criticising the new laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was firm in implementing them for the nation's benefit.
Home Minister A Namassiivayam said that a series of recruitment in the police force to the tune of 680 had taken place. Steps were being taken to recruit 74 posts of Sub-Inspectors and 200 coastal home guards .
Law Minister K Lakshminarayanan noted that the revised laws include provisions to protect witnesses. “The amendment to the Witness Act is a significant step. Several key positions in the law department, including Director of Investigation, will be filled soon,” he added.
The anniversary event also featured the release of a commemorative booklet by the Chief Minister, highlighting the achievements under the new criminal laws. A video on the provisions and implementation of new laws were presented.