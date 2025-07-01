Man-made fibre to play major role for India to achieve USD 100 billion textile exports by 2030: MoS

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita said the Man-Made Fibre (MMF) arena will have a pivotal role to play for India to achieve textile and apparel exports worth USD 100 billion by 2030.

Margherita inaugurated the 3rd Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Conclave, organised by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, in Coimbatore on Monday. The theme of the conclave was ‘Global Trade Dynamics: Strengthening India's Position in the Manmade Fibre Value Chain’.

Delivering the inaugural address, Margherita spoke of the global shift in demand towards man-made fibre. Highlighting the various steps being taken by the government of India to further strengthen its position in the global textile arena, he said the establishment of the PM-MITRA parks and the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme would act as game changers for the Indian textile sector.

Margherita interacted with exporters in Tiruppur on Monday and said, "India is becoming a hub of the apparel sector as well. The reason I am saying this in Tiruppur is because the city is the centre of everything. Exporters have put forward various recommendations and suggestions during the discussion. I will discuss everything with my department colleagues and give it due importance."

"We are continuing to negotiate with the US, UAE and other countries to sign a Free-Trade Agreement (FTA). There are favourable conditions in India, and these markets have high demand for Indian apparel," he added.

Later, the minister visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management (SVPISTM), Coimbatore, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Textiles.

The programme was presided over by the director of SVPISTM, P Alli Rani. Speaking at the event, the minister said, "Textiles account for 13% of India's total industrial production and stand as the second-largest employment generator after agriculture."