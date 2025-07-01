Officials targeting VCK flagpoles while ignoring others, alleges Thol Thirumavalavan

MADURAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport on Monday, stated that officials are particularly interested in removing flagpoles belonging to his party across the state in order to comply with the orders of the Madras High Court, while others’ are left untouched.

It may be noted that the Madras High Court in January had directed all political parties, communal and other organisations, to remove permanent flagpoles erected by them in public places and government lands across Tamil Nadu.

When reporters asked what sudden affection Thirumavalavan has for PMK founder S Ramadoss, he said since the PMK is believed to be a party that fights for the common man here, there should be no gap between senior and junior Ramadoss. “Sanatana forces will try to exploit this for their own benefit,” he added.

He further said, the suspension of six police personnel allegedly involved in the custodial death of a young man at Thirupuvanam police station has provided some relief, but legal action must be taken against them.