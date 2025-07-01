Old reels bring tourists to Koomapatti, closed dam a dampener in TN

VIRUDHUNAGAR: After old reels of the pristine scenic beauty of Pilvakkal Periyar Dam near Koomapatti went viral in social media last week, crowds from across the state have started flocking to the area. But, many were disappointed to find it closed.

They later learnt the dam had been closed since the Covid-19 lockdown. But TNIE visit to the village highlights that failure to act swiftly to reopen the once-thriving dam post-lockdown has left hundreds of vendors, auto drivers, and home-based food makers battling for survival for nearly five years and their livelihoods pushed to the brink long before social media brought the place back into the spotlight.

Official sources said that following the Covid-19 lockdown, the absence of public activity in the area led to increased wildlife movement, including bears venturing into the dam areas. As a result, the dam has remained closed to visitors for safety reasons.

Last year, a proposal to renovate an adjoining park and provide safety to the visitors was sent to the state government, and at present, it is in the final stage of approval, officials said.