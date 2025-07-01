PHC doctors accuse DHO of abusive behaviour in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A section of doctors staged a protest in front of Madurai Medical College (MMC) on Monday evening seeking action against District Health Officer (DHO) Dr P Kumaraguruparan over his alleged abusive behaviour.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) president Dr Senthil said, “Many doctors deployed in Primary Health Centre (PHCs) are upset over the behaviour of Dr P Kumaraguruparan. For the past several months, they have been demanding action against him over allegations of workplace harassment and unprofessional conduct during official meetings.”

Further, he said the association had suggested that the doctors in PHCs to boycott the video conference meetings he conducts after working hours. “Unable to bear the continuous harassment, a few doctors recently lodged complaints stating Dr Kumaraguruparan used abusive language during the meeting following which an inquiry was conducted by the joint director of health services on May 25. Till now action has not been taken against him.”

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr P Kumaraguruparan refused to comment on the issue.