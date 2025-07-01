Phones promised to us to attend meet: PwDs in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: Around 10 visually impaired people submitted a petition to the district administration on Monday during a public grievance redressal meet, alleging that the officials have failed to distribute smartphones after promising to do so.

P Shenbagavalli, one of the petitioners, stated, “The officials from the district revenue office asked us to attend a government event assuring us smartphones and a central government-sponsored scheme. We arrived at 8 am and were present till the end, but no phones were given to us. When we followed up, officials also used abusive language.”

Meanwhile, residents of Fathima Nagar near Palayamchettikulam opposed a proposal to open a TASMAC liquor outlet on Melakkulam Road, stating that the area is densely populated and has temples and schools nearby.

They also said that the area is prone to crimes like sexual harassment and chain snatching.

In another petition, village heads of Malayalamedu and Thenpathu, Kannan and Rajkumar, requested that the invitation for the Nellaiappar temple car festival include the names of their villages and claimed that their community has been performing for years in the car festival.

Subramanian, a petitioner, demanded that a public road near Krishnan Kovil in Ward 33 of Palayamkottai zone be reopened soon.

Police also detained a man named S Stephen from NGO colony after he was allegedly seen distributing Christian pamphlets near the collectorate. Hindu Munnani functionary Manikanda Mahadevan complained in this regard.