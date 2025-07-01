Revival of counter-tradition challenges dominant ideas in Tamil theatre

‘Sabha plays’ have occupied the center stage of mainstream theatre spaces for long, sidelining alternative productions. ‘Sabhas’ refer to Brahmanical theatre spaces that promote plays portraying stories—sanitised and reduced to stereotypes—to appease a homogenous Brahmanical audience.

Though Sabha plays are famously known for their moving depiction of Hindu-centric devotional themes, they sometimes draw upon contemporary life too. However, these slice-of-life productions merely reinforce Brahmanical values for an unquestioning audience, often promoting conservative ideals and patriarchal structures within the household. The one-dimensional approach to theatre comforts the audience; neither the producers nor the audience choose to confront the harsh realities that exist beyond these exclusive and elite Savarna theatre spaces.

Such a situation has slowly started to shift, as mainstream theatre spaces have begun shedding their dependency on Sabha plays. This change can be attributed to a recent revival of a counter-tradition that not only challenges dominant ideas but also navigates through physical space in ways unimagined by mainstream theatre.

By combining traditional form with modern sensibilities, a new genre of alternative theatre has emerged in Tamil Nadu.

However, the existing monopoly of Savarna theatre in the mainstream has significantly shaped the growth of alternative theatre. With wealthy patrons and powerful connections in place, Savarna producers can mobilise resources for high-budget performances at exclusive stages, reinforcing their hold on mainstream theatre. As such, theatrical spaces are difficult to democratise.