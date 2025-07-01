Rita John’s appointment as Madras University registrar sparks syndicate protest

CHENNAI: Rita John has taken charge as the new registrar of University of Madras.

Rita, who succeeded S Elumalai, is professor and head of Theoretical Physics department in University of Madras. She was selected among the 11 candidates, who were interviewed on June 24, by a panel constituted by the higher education department.

She took charge as the registrar on June 27 at 1.30 pm, however, on the same day, a syndicate meeting of the university was held in which a few of the members raised objections to her appointment. They alleged that due procedures were not followed in the registrar’s appointment process, hence the appointment was invalid.

“As per rule, the syndicate should be apprised about the shortlisted candidates and the panel, which will interview them, as the vice chancellor’s post is lying vacant. However, in this case the syndicate was directly informed about the registrar’s appointment and it irked many,” said a syndicate member of the university.