SOP in place for inducting freshers in colleges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: For the first time, the higher education department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct induction programme for the first year undergraduate students joining government arts and science colleges this year. The initiative aims at easing the transition of students from school to college life.

As per the direction, all the 179 government arts and science colleges in the state have started a one-week orientation programme on Monday. Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan inaugurated the programme at the Tiruvidaimarudur Government Arts College, which began functioning this year, in Thanjavur district.

As per the SOP, the programme aims at familiarising students with the institution, the academic structure, curriculum, examination and evaluation process, facilities available in the institution and services available for students’ support.

“The motive is to spread awareness among the students about the student support systems available in the college,” said a higher education official.

“The colleges have been asked to invite noted alumni and renowned persons from the respective areas to address the students,” said a higher education department official.

Chezhiaan said a total of 15 new government arts and science colleges have been opened in 2025-26 while second shift has been added in 64 government colleges. “Due to these initiatives, enrolment will rise by 25% this year. The construction of new buildings at Tiruvidaimarudur Government Arts College at Aduthurai will commence this year,” said the minister.

(With inputs from N Ramesh @ Thanjavur)