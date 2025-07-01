TN fire cracker unit explosion: Eight killed, three critically injured; CM announces solatium

Upon receiving information, Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi for post mortem. The injured are being treated in Sivakasi and Madurai.

Sattur Town police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Preliminary investigations revealed that the unit is PESO-licensed.

Expressing 'shock' and grief over the tragic incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he has ordered the officials to provide a solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The CM announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to those who were seriously injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital, besides Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries and were admitted to the hospital, an official release said.