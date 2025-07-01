Worker dies as trench caves in during pipeline work in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old contract worker died on Monday afternoon after a 15-foot-deep trench caved on him when he was engaged in underground drainage work in Pammal under the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation limits.

According to sources, the incident occurred while six contract workers were laying underground pipelines in Ilango Street, Anna Nagar, as part of the large-scale UGD project under way in Pammal and Anakaputhur areas for the past three years. Arul, who was from Salem and residing in Avadi, was inside the trench fitting pipes when the soil on the sides gave way, burying him under a mound of soil and debris.

Others at the spot alerted officials at the Tambaram Corporation and Sankar Nagar Police Station. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene and began a rescue operation. After nearly two hours of effort, Arul was pulled out from the debris. However, paramedics from the 108 ambulance declared him dead.