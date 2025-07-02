3.16% hike in miscellaneous charges to affect power consumers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: While Tamil Nadu government announced on Monday that it will absorb the increase of 3.16 % in energy charges for domestic and certain other categories of consumers, the tariff revision order issued by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) showed that all types of consumers will have to bear the 3.16% increase on all one-time miscellaneous charges.

These miscellaneous charges would include charges for installation of a new connection, renting of meters, changing or shifting of meter boards for all categories of both Low Tension (LT) and High Tension (HT) consumers. Only huts and agricultural connections are exempted from this.

For instance, the new service connection charges for single-phase have been increased from Rs 1,070 to Rs 1,105. For three-phase connections up to 50 kW, the rates have gone up from Rs 1,610 to Rs 1,660. Similarly, for LT Current Transformer connections above 50 kW, the charges have been raised from Rs 2,145 to Rs 2,225. Similarly, the caution deposit of meters for LT single phase connections has been increased from Rs 800 to Rs 825 and from Rs 1,445 to Rs 1,490 (Single phase Solar).