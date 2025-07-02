Banned tobacco sale takes cover under token system leaving TN officials puzzled

COIMBATORE: The police and food safety department are continuing their crackdown on the sale of banned tobacco products in the district by setting monthly targets. However, they face a significant challenge as sellers have shifted to a token-based system to avoid detection during raids.

Frequent buyers purchase tokens that allow them to get contraband from locations where sellers store large quantities of banned tobacco products. Despite its discreet nature, the contraband remains accessible to regular buyers.

Officials from the food safety department and police have been taking measures, both individually and in collaboration, against the sale of banned tobacco products since 2023. In Coimbatore, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and police joined hands to curb the sale of banned tobacco products, particularly gutka.

Shops found selling banned tobacco products are sealed for 15 days and fined Rs 25,000 for a first-time offence. In case of a second offence, the punishment is increased to 30 days of closure and a Rs 50,000 as a penalty. For a third offence, the shop is closed for 90 days and the owner is penalised Rs 1 lakh. The food safety department has specifically targeted shops operating close to schools and colleges.

Given its seriousness, the food safety department is placing additional focus on this matter, particularly on smokeless tobacco products (SLT).