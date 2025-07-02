Bus stand not built, Thirupparaithurai school students suffer in sun and rain

TIRUCHY: The lack of bus shelter at Thirupparaithurai, located on the Tiruchy-Karur National Highway, puts school students and other commuters to hardship. During the rainy season, they have no choice but to get drenched while waiting for buses. The locals said despite repeated appeals to authorities, no action has been taken to construct a bus shelter.

Around 2,000 students from several villages, within 8 to 10 km radius, including Thannerpalli, Inungur, and Nadupatti, are studying in schools in Thirupparaithurai. Most of the students are from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and rely on government-issued free bus passes.

They wait at the Thirupparaithurai bus stop under the scorching sun or pouring rain daily. “They often have to wait between 30 and 45 minutes to catch a bus,” said K Thangaraj, a retired IAF officer and resident of Thirupparaithurai.