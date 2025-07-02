Bus stand not built, Thirupparaithurai school students suffer in sun and rain

TIRUCHY: The lack of bus shelter at Thirupparaithurai, located on the Tiruchy-Karur National Highway, puts school students and other commuters to hardship. During the rainy season, they have no choice but to get drenched while waiting for buses. The locals said despite repeated appeals to authorities, no action has been taken to construct a bus shelter.
Around 2,000 students from several villages, within 8 to 10 km radius, including Thannerpalli, Inungur, and Nadupatti, are studying in schools in Thirupparaithurai. Most of the students are from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and rely on government-issued free bus passes.
They wait at the Thirupparaithurai bus stop under the scorching sun or pouring rain daily. “They often have to wait between 30 and 45 minutes to catch a bus,” said K Thangaraj, a retired IAF officer and resident of Thirupparaithurai.
“When we approached NHAI authorities, they said land was not available along the road to build a bus shelter and pointed to an existing bus shed located about 100 metres away. But that shed is too small to accommodate even five people.”
“We have made several requests to elected representatives, including the MLA and Tiruchy MP, urging them to ensure the safety of school children. But nothing has happened in over a decade. The required land is available with the local panchayat. Given the frequency of accidents along this stretch, either the Srirangam MLA or Lok Sabha MP should act swiftly,” he appealed.
When contacted, Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi told TNIE that the long-pending demand would be addressed within two months.
“We were waiting for funds from the state government, which has recently been sanctioned. A permanent bus stand with a proper shelter will be constructed within two months, keeping in mind the safety of both school children and the general public,” the MLA assured.