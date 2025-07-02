Centre approves Rs 1,900 crore plan for PM MITRA park in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: In a significant boost to the state government’s ambition to cement its position as India’s textile powerhouse, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday announced the approval of a Rs 1,894-crore development plan for the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park coming up in Virudhunagar district.

The 1,052-acre site will host a next-generation textile manufacturing ecosystem focused on technical textiles and integrated processing units. It is one of seven PM MITRA parks being developed nationwide under the centre’s flagships scheme aimed at catalysing India’s textiles sector with world-class infrastructure, policy support and investment incentives.

The project, which was formalised in 2023, is the outcome of prolonged negotiations between Chief Minister M K Stalin’s administration and Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh. State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa termed the approval as a big boost for TN’s textile sector and called it “a result of relentless follow-up and collaboration”.

Works are targeted for completion by September 2026, with the state government projecting Rs 10,000 crore in investments and creation of one lakh jobs. “TN is already India’s top textile exporter, and now we’re scaling up with ambition,” said Rajaa.

Planned features include a 15-MLD common effluent treatment plant with zero liquid discharge, a 5-MLD sewage treatment plant, 10,000-bed worker accommodation and 1.3 million sq ft of plug-and-play and built-to-suit factory space.

Tamil Nadu joins six other states — Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh — chosen to host PM MITRA parks.