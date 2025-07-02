Chidambaram Natarajar Temple car festival held

CUDDALORE: The annual car festival of Natarajar temple in Chidambaram was held on Tuesday, the ninth day of the ongoing Aani Thirumanjanam Utsavam. Thousands of devotees participated and pulled the temple car.
According to temple management, the festival began with flag hoisting on June 23. On Tuesday, the processional deities of Sri Natarajar, Sivakamasundari, Subramaniar, Vinayagar and Chandikeswarar, were brought out from the sanctum and mounted on separate temple cars early in the morning. The procession started from Keezhaveethi Theradi and passed through south, west and north streets before returning by evening.
Ahead of the procession, members of the Hindu Temple Protection Council, Thillai Thirumurai Kazhagam, Appar Thondar Trust and women volunteers cleaned the streets and drew 'kolam'. Under the leadership of retired teacher M Ponnambalam and in the presence of Chandra Balasubramaniam, devotees recited 'Thirumurai' hymns and sang devotional songs.
In keeping with tradition, local fisherfolk made offerings near Kanjithotti in Melaveethi. After the offerings, a special Deeparadhana was performed, and the cars resumed the procession. By night, the deities were taken to the Ayirankaal Mandapam, where a 'Laksharchana' was performed.
Temple management said 'Mahabhishekam' and 'Pushpanjali' will be performed at the Ayirankaal Mandapam before sunrise on Wednesday. "The deities will be adorned with special ornaments and a secret pooja will take place inside the Chit Sabha," an official said. "Later, the 'panchamurthis' will go on a street procession and return to the Nadana Mandapam for darshan during the Aani Thirumanjanam. The deities will then return to the Chit Sabha."
The Panchamurthi Pearl Palanquin Procession will be held on Thursday, and the festival will conclude with the 'Theppotsavam' (float festival) on Friday, officials said.
Festival arrangements are managed by Podhu Dikshitars secretary T Sivasundara Dikshitar, deputy secretary CSS Venkatesa Dikshitar, and festival acharyar US Sivakailas Dikshitar. Security is overseen by Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar and Chidambaram DSP T Augustin Joshua Lamech.