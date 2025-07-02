Chidambaram Natarajar Temple car festival held

CUDDALORE: The annual car festival of Natarajar temple in Chidambaram was held on Tuesday, the ninth day of the ongoing Aani Thirumanjanam Utsavam. Thousands of devotees participated and pulled the temple car.

According to temple management, the festival began with flag hoisting on June 23. On Tuesday, the processional deities of Sri Natarajar, Sivakamasundari, Subramaniar, Vinayagar and Chandikeswarar, were brought out from the sanctum and mounted on separate temple cars early in the morning. The procession started from Keezhaveethi Theradi and passed through south, west and north streets before returning by evening.

Ahead of the procession, members of the Hindu Temple Protection Council, Thillai Thirumurai Kazhagam, Appar Thondar Trust and women volunteers cleaned the streets and drew 'kolam'. Under the leadership of retired teacher M Ponnambalam and in the presence of Chandra Balasubramaniam, devotees recited 'Thirumurai' hymns and sang devotional songs.