Dowry death: Rithanya’s kin meet with EPS, allege pressure to derail probe

TIRUPPUR: The parents of 27-year-old Rithanya who killed herself last weekend over alleged dowry harassment at the house of her husband, who is the grandson of a Tiruppur-based Congress leader, have alleged political pressure to derail the probe into the case.

They met the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence in Salem on Tuesday and urged him to raise his voice against it and ensure a proper probe into the matter.

Rithanya’s body was found in her car near Cheyur on Saturday evening. Police investigation revealed that Rithanya poisoned herself inside the car.

Rithanya, daughter of businessman Annadurai and Jayasudha of KK Pudur in Avinashi, had married E Kavin Kumar (28) of Palankarai near Avinashi on April 11, 2025.

He is the son of businessman Easwaramoorthy and Sithradevi. Easwaramoorthy’s father is R Krishnan, the Tiruppur Urban District Congress President.

Before killing herself, Rithanya had sent voice messages to her father, Annadurai, alleging that Kavin and his parents had mentally and physically abused her. The voice clip went viral on social media soon after her death.