Dowry death: Rithanya’s kin meet with EPS, allege pressure to derail probe

TIRUPPUR: The parents of 27-year-old Rithanya who killed herself last weekend over alleged dowry harassment at the house of her husband, who is the grandson of a Tiruppur-based Congress leader, have alleged political pressure to derail the probe into the case.
They met the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence in Salem on Tuesday and urged him to raise his voice against it and ensure a proper probe into the matter.
Rithanya’s body was found in her car near Cheyur on Saturday evening. Police investigation revealed that Rithanya poisoned herself inside the car.
Rithanya, daughter of businessman Annadurai and Jayasudha of KK Pudur in Avinashi, had married E Kavin Kumar (28) of Palankarai near Avinashi on April 11, 2025.
He is the son of businessman Easwaramoorthy and Sithradevi. Easwaramoorthy’s father is R Krishnan, the Tiruppur Urban District Congress President.
Before killing herself, Rithanya had sent voice messages to her father, Annadurai, alleging that Kavin and his parents had mentally and physically abused her. The voice clip went viral on social media soon after her death.
The Avinashi police have registered a case under BNS sections 85 (cruelty by husband or his relatives) and 108 (abetment of suicide) and arrested Kavin and Easwaramoorthy on Saturday.
Though Rithanya also complained about Kavin’s mother, Sithradevi, in her voice message, the police released her conditionally, citing her health. Rithanya’s parents claim Sithradevi was let off as political pressure is being exerted on the investigating officers.
Speaking to reporters in Salem, Rithanya’s father Annadurai said, “Current developments in my daughter’s suicide case are favourable to the opposition. They (Kavin’s family) are trying to destroy the evidence and tarnish my daughter’s reputation. That is why I have come to meet the Leader of the Opposition.”
Annadurai told TNIE, “We gave 100 sovereigns of gold jewels and a car worth Rs 62 lakh as dowry during the wedding. But they harassed my daughter by asking for another 200 sovereigns. Kavin Kumar sexually harassed my daughter, too.”
But Kavin’s grandfather R Krishnan has denied this allegation. “This is a family issue. I’m not approaching this politically. I did not tell this to any of my party leaders. All the complaints they made against us, including about dowry, are false. We will deal with this legally,” he said.