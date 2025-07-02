Ex-min demands action in property tax fraud, petitions Madurai corporation chief

MADURAI: Urging the city corporation to take immediate action against the individuals involved in the recent property tax fraud, former minister Sellur K Raju, along with AIADMK councillors, submitted a petition to the corporation commissioner on Tuesday.

While addressing media persons, Sellur Raju, claiming that a few individuals are attempting to slip away, demanded that the city corporation properly investigate and ensure everyone involved is brought to book. He said the corporation levies taxes, in three categories, on over 3.6 lakh buildings in the city, with many commercial buildings "still taxed as residential buildings". He pointed out the recent issue regarding corporation contract employees, who were caught for their alleged involvement in altering property taxes, which has resulted in a revenue loss of several lakhs for the corporation.

