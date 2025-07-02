High commissions, platform fee: Namakkal hotel owners stop deliveries via food aggregators

NAMAKKAL: The Namakkal City and Taluk Hotel Owners' Association has stopped all food delivery services through Swiggy and Zomato from July 1, causing a major disruption in the region's food delivery sector. This decision was made due to increasing dissatisfaction among local hotel owners over high and inconsistent commission charges, hidden fees and unilateral discount policies set by these platforms.

After negotiations with Swiggy and Zomato failed, services have been halted as per a resolution adopted at a recent meeting led by association president M Ramkumar.

Ramkumar explained that commissions can reach up to 33% for some restaurants, making it impossible to keep prices affordable for customers. For example, a dish priced at Rs 150 in a restaurant is listed for around Rs 230 on these platforms due to high commissions. This leads customers to believe restaurants are overcharging, when in reality, the platforms take the excess.

The association demanded a standard commission cap at 18%, transparent breakdowns of all charges and the removal of hidden fees. However, as these demands were not met, the association proceeded with the service halt.