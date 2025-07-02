Ignore claim of Annamalai in Anna University rape case: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said it cannot waste time on hearing the petitions that are related to the utterances of political leaders, and those who are filing such petitions can concentrate on issues that are beneficial to the country.

Justice P Velmurugan made the observations while dismissing a petition filed by advocate ML Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, praying for a direction to the police to inquire former state president of BJP K Annamalai in connection with his revelations on the call records of the convict in Anna University rape case, Gnanasekaran.

“The investigations were completed and the verdict has been pronounced. And so, this court is not inclined to entertain this type of petition,” he said. Asking the petitioner why he is wasting his and the court’s time, the judge said, “Certain things have to be ignored. Time will answer them.”

He also said the utterances of the politicians, who always prefer to speak to the television channels, making “foolish and rubbish” comments, cannot be taken seriously by the court. Justice Velmurugan also said most of the politicians are speaking nonsensical things which cannot be brought into the court.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted the verdict passed by the Mahila Court had categorically stated there was only one accused in the case; yet, Annamalai had claimed he had got the call records of the convict speaking to a police officer and certain politicians.