Nasscom sets up talent council to future-proof India’s tech

The council will guide national skilling priorities in DeepTech, AI, semiconductors, and cybersecurity, besides diving industry-academia collaborations.
Express News Service
CHENNAI: In a move to sharpen India's digital talent edge, Nasscom on Tuesday announced the establishment of a new Talent Council to drive workforce transformation across emerging technologies.

"This is a critical step in reimagining our talent strategy. India must evolve from being talent-rich to building expert talent that applies technology to innovate enterprise and society," said Sathish HC, chief delivery officer at Infosys, who will chair the council which brings together senior HR leaders from across the technology spectrum.

Earlier, Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan during a fireside chat with Nasscom president Rajesh Nambiar highlighted that a few months ago the state hit the target of 10,000 start-ups, of which half are women-owned.

