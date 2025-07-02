Neglected CCMC school playgrounds leave students dejected

COIMBATORE: The poor upkeep of the playgrounds of civic schools in Coimbatore city has upset students, teachers and parents alike. Regular sports participants who returned to their schools with great joy this academic year were disappointed seeing the condition of their school's playground.

Numerous schools operated by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) in the five zones of the city are in a poor condition without any kind of maintenance work.

The playgrounds pose a grim picture, with grass and other vegetation encroaching the spot which were once bustling with sports activities. At the playground of the Siddhapudur CCMC Higher Secondary School civic body personnel have left numerous concrete slabs for curing.

Despite the concerns raised by many, so far no action was taken by the civic body.

"The condition of our school's playground is very much worse. Although the schools have been reopened for the current academic year about a month ago, the condition of the grounds still remains the same. With the grounds being left in this condition, how will we be able to train the students," questioned a PT master, working in a CCMC school.

The condition of the grounds worsens during the rainy season.