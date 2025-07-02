Neglected CCMC school playgrounds leave students dejected

COIMBATORE: The poor upkeep of the playgrounds of civic schools in Coimbatore city has upset students, teachers and parents alike. Regular sports participants who returned to their schools with great joy this academic year were disappointed seeing the condition of their school's playground.
Numerous schools operated by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) in the five zones of the city are in a poor condition without any kind of maintenance work.
The playgrounds pose a grim picture, with grass and other vegetation encroaching the spot which were once bustling with sports activities. At the playground of the Siddhapudur CCMC Higher Secondary School civic body personnel have left numerous concrete slabs for curing.
Despite the concerns raised by many, so far no action was taken by the civic body.
"The condition of our school's playground is very much worse. Although the schools have been reopened for the current academic year about a month ago, the condition of the grounds still remains the same. With the grounds being left in this condition, how will we be able to train the students," questioned a PT master, working in a CCMC school.
The condition of the grounds worsens during the rainy season.
A parent whose ward is studying at the Vadavalli CCMC Middle school revealed that the school's ground and entrance are impossible to navigate after rains, putting the lives of the children in danger.
CCMC Education, parks and playgrounds standing committee chairperson N Malathi told TNIE, "The schools reopened just recently. We will start the ground maintenance works soon. The concrete slabs left in the Siddhapudur school's ground might be used for the school's infrastructure improvement works. I didn't receive any complaints regarding the non-maintenance of the school playgrounds. However, I shall ask the officials to look into the matter now since the issue has popped up."
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran acknowledged the issue and said that necessary action will be taken to clean the school playgrounds at the earliest. He also revealed that necessary sports infrastructure will be set up and equipment will be provided to the CCMC schools.
"Regarding water-logging, I have instructed the officials to identify the school grounds which are affected the most and make a list. With that list, we shall be sending a proposal to the government to set up regular rainwater harvesting structures and also state-of-the-art German technology rainwater harvesters. I have instructed them to design a separate pathway free from water-logging for entering and exiting the schools," he added.