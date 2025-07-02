NLCIL to develop 450 MW wind-solar hybrid project

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) for developing a 450 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project.
In a press statement released on Tuesday, NLCIL said the LoA is part of NTPC’s initiative to procure 1200 MW of hybrid power under a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding process, with a provision to extend it by an additional 600 MW under the Greenshoe option.
“NLCIL has emerged successful in securing 450 MW contracted capacity, reaffirming its growing role in India’s renewable energy transition,” the statement said.
The project is designed to deliver a minimum annual Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 30%. It aims to integrate renewable resources while maintaining grid stability and reliability.
The statement further mentioned power supply from the project is expected to commence within 24 months from the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The project will operate for a contractual period of 25 years. NLCIL also has the option to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for implementing the project.
The statement added the LoA supports NLCIL’s alignment with the central government's clean energy targets and marks progress toward its goal of achieving 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.
NLCIL chairman and managing director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said, “This significant win from NTPC marks a major milestone in NLCIL’s renewable energy journey. The 450 MW hybrid project not only strengthens our national footprint in green energy but also symbolises our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”
The statement also said NLCIL is currently developing a 150 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Project awarded by SECI in Gujarat. With the new project, NLCIL’s total hybrid capacity will increase to 600 MW.