NLCIL to develop 450 MW wind-solar hybrid project

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) for developing a 450 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, NLCIL said the LoA is part of NTPC’s initiative to procure 1200 MW of hybrid power under a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding process, with a provision to extend it by an additional 600 MW under the Greenshoe option.

“NLCIL has emerged successful in securing 450 MW contracted capacity, reaffirming its growing role in India’s renewable energy transition,” the statement said.

The project is designed to deliver a minimum annual Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 30%. It aims to integrate renewable resources while maintaining grid stability and reliability.