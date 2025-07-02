Relief doubled for Tamil Nadu forest staff killed or injured on duty

COIMBATORE: After repeated requests, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has enhanced ex-gratia to the kin of forest personnel who die or become disabled on duty, on par with police personnel.
The two-fold enhancement has come as a boon for the 4,404 forest staff, ranging from forest guards to forest range officers, in the state.
While the next of kin of the forest personnel who die on duty will get Rs 20 lakh, those who become totally disabled/lose both arms or legs or lose complete eyesight will get Rs 10 lakh. Earlier, the next of kin of forest personnel who died on the duty were getting Rs 10 lakh, and those who became totally disabled received Rs 2 lakh.
As per the new G.O., which comes into force on June 25, forest personnel will get Rs 6 lakh if they lose an arm or a leg, lose their eyesight or toes/fingers.
"We will be providing Rs 4 lakh to forest personnel injured by gunshot wounds, burns or multiple compound fractures and Rs 30,000 for minor injuries. Based on the proposal by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), the enhancement has been made," said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, through G.O. 111.
"Forest personnel are protecting the forest resources and wildlife. The staff are at greater risk of losing their lives and sustaining injuries due to the possibility of animal attacks. Moreover, situations arise wherein the staff must face criminals involved in forest crimes in unexpected, unfortunate circumstances," said Sahu.
Welcoming the G.O., S Karthikeyan, president of Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin and forest department team led by Sahu, as the enhancement of compensation would take care of expenses of the forest.
TNIE has reported multiple times, including a recent report on April 2, stating that the staff are requesting the forest department to enhance the compensation for the forest staff on par with police personnel.
M Arul Jothi, state organiser of the association, told TNIE that PCCF Srinivas K Reddy and PCCF (Admin) Debasis Jana have helped them in enhancing the compensation.