Relief doubled for Tamil Nadu forest staff killed or injured on duty

COIMBATORE: After repeated requests, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has enhanced ex-gratia to the kin of forest personnel who die or become disabled on duty, on par with police personnel.

The two-fold enhancement has come as a boon for the 4,404 forest staff, ranging from forest guards to forest range officers, in the state.

While the next of kin of the forest personnel who die on duty will get Rs 20 lakh, those who become totally disabled/lose both arms or legs or lose complete eyesight will get Rs 10 lakh. Earlier, the next of kin of forest personnel who died on the duty were getting Rs 10 lakh, and those who became totally disabled received Rs 2 lakh.

As per the new G.O., which comes into force on June 25, forest personnel will get Rs 6 lakh if they lose an arm or a leg, lose their eyesight or toes/fingers.