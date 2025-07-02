Spotty network disrupts digital payments at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

MADURAI: Stating that mobile network signals are weak inside the building housing the MRI and CT scan centre on Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) premises, due to which they are unable to make online bill payment, patients and their kin suggested that the billing counter be shifted.

Speaking to TNIE, Agalya said,"My relative was admitted in the hospital and was advised an MRI scan. We arrived at the counter to pay the charges of Rs 2,500 and staff at the counter insisted on UPI payment. As the counter is located in the ground floor, the network signal is weak. We had to wait for several minutes to get a signal, which was a frustrating experience."

Rajapandi, attender of a patient, said,"The counter is in a narrow passage of the ground floor of the building which has three floors. This blocks mobile network. Not just here, the network is weak in several locations in the hospital. Many have to wait for at least 20-30 minutes for making payment. Some seek help of people who have already paid."

Officials of GRH have assured to address the issue immediately. Speaking to TNIE, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr S Saravanan said,"People who don't have android phone, can pay in cash. Apart from this, if there is a possibility to move the counter, we will check. If there is not anything, we will think about installing a WIFI facility in the spot for better network."