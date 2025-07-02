Tamil Nadu cop booked for sexual assault of minor girl

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police have registered a Pocso Act case against an armed reserve (AR) sub inspector (SI) based on the statement of an eight-year-old girl. Meanwhile, after the SI’s family filed a complaint against the girl’s family stating that the complaint against the SI was false, a CSR has been registered, a police officer said.

According to the complaint from the minor girl’s family, the girl was living with her father and grandfather after her parents’ separation. She was found unconscious at the SI’s house on Sunday evening after she went missing while playing with friends. The complaint adds that a friend told the family she was last seen near the SI’s house. The girl alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said the complaint may be linked to an ongoing dispute with the SI. He added that even though there seems to be no sexual assault, based on initial reports, a case has been registered as the child has given a statement.