Tamil Nadu food safety officer under scrutiny over bribe demand

COIMBATORE: The food safety department has launched an investigation against a food safety officer (FSO) of Saravanampatti area in Coimbatore city for allegedly demanding bribe from a grocer to avoid inspections.

Following complaints from traders, the designated officer of the FSSAI in Coimbatore has initiated a probe into the matter.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangagalin Peravai (Federation of Traders' Unions) petitioned the district collector, seeking stringent action against the FSO involved.

According to S Lingam, the union's president for Coimbatore district, the FSO demanded a Rs 5,000 bribe from a retail trader in Janatha Nagar, Sivanandhapuram. He had made the demand through a tout two weeks ago.

The officer allegedly claimed that he would refrain from conducting raids and collecting samples if the bribe was paid. However, the trader refused to pay it.

An audio clip of a phone conversation between the tout and the trader, discussing this issue, has gone viral on social media. The trader is heard threatening suicide if the officer continued to disrupt his business under the pretext of inspections and sample collection.