Tamil Nadu food safety officer under scrutiny over bribe demand

COIMBATORE: The food safety department has launched an investigation against a food safety officer (FSO) of Saravanampatti area in Coimbatore city for allegedly demanding bribe from a grocer to avoid inspections.
Following complaints from traders, the designated officer of the FSSAI in Coimbatore has initiated a probe into the matter.
On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangagalin Peravai (Federation of Traders' Unions) petitioned the district collector, seeking stringent action against the FSO involved.
According to S Lingam, the union's president for Coimbatore district, the FSO demanded a Rs 5,000 bribe from a retail trader in Janatha Nagar, Sivanandhapuram. He had made the demand through a tout two weeks ago.
The officer allegedly claimed that he would refrain from conducting raids and collecting samples if the bribe was paid. However, the trader refused to pay it.
An audio clip of a phone conversation between the tout and the trader, discussing this issue, has gone viral on social media. The trader is heard threatening suicide if the officer continued to disrupt his business under the pretext of inspections and sample collection.
"After the audio leaked, the officer conducted an inspection at the shop and imposed a fine of Rs 2,200, accusing the trader of possessing banned single-use plastic bags and expired food products. Although the FSO collected a fine of Rs 2,200, he only provided a challan for Rs 2,000. The trader now fears further threats from the FSO. Similarly, other traders in some parts of the Coimbatore district are also facing issues over similar corrupt practices. We petitioned the district administration to take action against this officer and issue strict warnings to others who engage in such practices," Lingam said.
"Ensuring the sale of quality food products is a primary responsibility of food safety officials. However, the officer claimed he would not check the products for a year if he got a bribe," Lingam added.
When asked, Dr T Anuradha, the FSSAI Designated Officer for Coimbatore district, said that she has received the written complaint from the traders and is currently verifying its accuracy through a detailed investigation.