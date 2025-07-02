Target set for digital transactions irks Tasmac staff

COIMBATORE: Employees of Tasmac say they are unhappy as the administration is ordering them to achieve up to 50% of the total collection per day through digital transactions. Tasmac has started issuing memos to employees working in outlets, seeking an explanation for not achieving the target.
In a memo issued to two supervisors and two salesmen working at Tasmac outlet in Madurai, dated June 25, the administration asked why disciplinary action should not be initiated against the four staff for not achieving the 25% target of digital transactions daily in their outlet.
D Dhanasekaran, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Union, said, “It is up to the customers to pay by cash, card or UPI. The salesperson cannot compel the customer to pay digitally. Memos have been issued to employees in many districts.”
A supervisor at a Tasmac shop in Coimbatore said, “In Coimbatore city limits, employees are given up to 50% target. In rural areas, it is 25%. This practice started since two weeks. To achieve the targets, salesmen are carrying out such transactions on their own or through their friends. Bar contractors are taking cash from the outlet and paying through debit cards. Every morning, the management sends the percentage details shop-wise and points out to those shops where targets are not achieved.”
Speaking to TNIE, R Govindharasu, Senior Regional Manager (SRM), Coimbatore said, “On a pilot basis, the administration has initiated the practice to promote digital transactions. Accordingly, 30% target has been set for shops under corporation limits, 25% in municipal and town panchayats and 10% in rural areas.” Despite repeated attempts, Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy was not available for a comment.