Thai Kavya tunes music to TN govt schemes’ pitch, gets folklore instruments

THENI: A music troupe of transgender people based in Aandipatti, involved in spreading awareness on state government programmes, has received folklore instruments worth Rs 1,24,000 from the state government recently.

Since the last four years, the music troupe - Thai Kavya, comprising 10 members - has staged as many as 100 programmes to spread awareness on rainwater harvesting, women education, female infanticide and the like.

In the musical field for nearly 20 years, the group mainly performs 15 types of traditional music including parai, oyilattam, kolattam with an aim to change the perspective of society towards trans gender people.