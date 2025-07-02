Thai Kavya tunes music to TN govt schemes’ pitch, gets folklore instruments

THENI: A music troupe of transgender people based in Aandipatti, involved in spreading awareness on state government programmes, has received folklore instruments worth Rs 1,24,000 from the state government recently.
Since the last four years, the music troupe - Thai Kavya, comprising 10 members - has staged as many as 100 programmes to spread awareness on rainwater harvesting, women education, female infanticide and the like.
In the musical field for nearly 20 years, the group mainly performs 15 types of traditional music including parai, oyilattam, kolattam with an aim to change the perspective of society towards trans gender people.
Speaking to TNIE, Thai Kavya founder K Swathi (41) said though they had to face many challenges and criticism initially, the people have started understanding them now, as they are getting due recognition wherever they go. “Our main aim is to help the trans gender people lead a life with dignity and self respect,” she said.
She further thanked the state government for fulfilling their demands through Transgender Welfare Board. “We used to perform at temple, private and government events. Each member is earning up to Rs 2,000 a day by participating in private events. In addition to that, we are earning Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 by spreading awareness on government programmes,” she added.