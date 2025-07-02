TN’s ‘Vetri Nichayam’ scheme to help unemployed youth get a shot at jobs

CHENNAI: During the third anniversary celebrations of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme on Tuesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a new initiative, the Vetri Nichayam (sure success) scheme, aimed at providing free short-term skill training for unemployed youth aged 18 to 35.

The state government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the first phase, which targets training 75,000 youngsters in the coming year in collaboration with top training institutes and companies to help them get jobs.

Under the initiative, skill training will be offered across 38 industrial sectors through 165 courses, delivered via over 500 training institutes. A dedicated mobile application, Skill Wallet, has been launched for the scheme to help youth access information on training programmes and employment opportunities.

Apart from covering all the training costs, special focus will be provided to youth from socially and economically-backward communities, including disabled persons, tribals, Sri Lankan Tamils, those from fisher community, minorities, youth from Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements and sanitary workers.

Youngsters, whose families are already covered under various other government schemes, will also be identified and enlisted for the training session under Vetri Nichayam.