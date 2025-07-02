Two accused on run in Advani bomb blast case arrested after 25 years

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the state police on Tuesday said it has arrested two accused wanted in several bomb blasts and communal murder cases after being on the run for over 25 years. The key accused among the two is Abubacker Siddique of Nagore.

He is allegedly involved in the attempt to plant a pipe-bomb during the rath yatra of former home minister LK Advani in Madurai in 2011, among others. Other cases he is allegedly involved include the bomb blast at Hindu Munnani office in 1995 in Chennai, an explosion in Nagore the same year, and coordinated planting of bombs in many cities in 1999.

A special team arrested him from Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh. Another accused Mohammed Ali alias Yunus alias Mansoor of Melapalayam, who is also wanted in several cases including the 1999 incident, was arrested from the same place. They were produced at a court in Egmore and remanded in judicial custody.