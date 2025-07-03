Can’t forgive cops who ‘stole’ his life: Family mourns Ajithkumar’s death, demands justice

SIVAGANGA: The tears welling up in their eyes are no match to the agony they are feeling, the loss they are encountering and the void they are experiencing, as this mother-brother duo breaks down whenever Ajithkumar’s name crops up. All efforts of politicos, cutting across party lines — from DMK to TVK — to console the family, are in vain.

The air is pregnant with grief and anger, as evident from the posters condemning the police department, pasted across the streets in the non-descript village of Madapuram near Thirupuvanam.

“Why should they (the police) kill him? They could have let him free after breaking his hand or leg, as that’s their so-called routine,” tells B Malathy (52), mother of Ajithkumar, to TNIE during a visit to the village on Wednesday.

Since the death of her husband Balaguru years ago, she says, it had been just the three of them — Ajithkumar, his brother B Naveenkumar and Malathy. “I can’t sleep at night without him,” she says in a quivering voice.

Meanwhile, Naveenkumar raised his doubt about the unknown IAS officer, who is said to be behind the incident. “I don’t know who this officer is, or if such an officer even exists. But whoever is behind the incident, they must be punished,” he says.

Going down the memory lane, Naveenkumar said his brother had always lived for the family. After completing Class 10, Ajithkumar undertook various odd jobs, including one at a cell phone tower, to support the family. For the last two to three months, he had been working as a temporary guard at Madapuram temple. The Rs 8,000 he earned was fully spent on the family.