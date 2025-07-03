Tamil Nadu

Firecracker unit blast death toll rises to nine, SP’s remarks rile protesters in TN

Virudhunagar police issued a press release stating that the officials had warned the protesters in order to prevent disturbance to other patients in the hospital.
As officials were holding talks, a heated exchange broke out between SP Kannan and the protesters
As officials were holding talks, a heated exchange broke out between SP Kannan and the protesters Photo | Express
VIRUDHUNAGAR: The death toll in the firecracker accident rose to nine on Wednesday with 45-year-old Lingasami of Sevvalpatti near Sattur, succumbing to burns at the Sivakasi Government Hospital. Several other workers of Gokulesh Fireworks in Chinnakamanpatti continue to undergo treatment for burn injuries at various hospitals.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police (SP) D Kannan faced criticism after he warned families of victims who were staging a protest on the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital premises demanding more compensation.

Even as officials held talks with them, a heated exchange broke out. SP Kannan, during the argument, was heard allegedly saying, “You must behave properly. If you keep shouting slogans, things will take a different turn.” His remarks drew strong backlash from the crowd, with protesters responding, “What do you mean by different turn? Will you shoot us? Go ahead and shoot.”

Later in the day, Virudhunagar police issued a press release stating that the officials had warned the protesters in order to prevent disturbance to other patients in the hospital. The release added that the protest affected the movement of ambulances.

