Gang that shipped 2,600 TN SIM cards to Cambodia held

CHENNAI: A complaint filed a year ago by an alert 21-year-old woman in Villupuram, who grew suspicious about her details being misused for illicit activities, has led to the CB-CID uncovering a gang that collected around 2,600 SIM cards from gullible people across Tamil Nadu and smuggled it to Cambodia for use in cyber scam compounds.

A few weeks ago, the agency arrested two key accused in the case, Vignesh and Ranganathan, who had allegedly smuggled the SIM cards to Cambodia. Incidentally, the duo is also under the CB-CID’s scanner for sending individuals to work in the scam compounds in Laos and Cambodia, where they are used for cyber crimes, and collecting commission for it, sources said.

CB-CID is the designated agency for investigating the cyber ‘slavery’ cases where many job-seekers from Tamil Nadu are lured to cyber scam compounds in Cambodia, Laos and Thailand. These job-seekers are then used for carrying out ‘digital arrest’, trading app, and other types of cyber scams on fellow Indians using SIM cards smuggled from India, investigators said.

The case originated in Vikravandi in Villupuram district in June 2024, when the 21-year-old English graduate working in a sweet shop was approached by Raj, Kiruba, Anbarasan, Sathishkumar and Tamilselvan for procuring SIM cards for starting a ‘tele-calling’ business.

When she agreed to help, they took her to a footwear shop where her biometrics and photograph were taken. The complainant said that she was requested to come to that place multiple times and 10 SIM cards were totally procured in her name.

Later, she heard from some relatives that the men had procured multiple SIM cards from many people in a similar manner and sold it to one Sathiyamoorthy for a profit.