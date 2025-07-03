Injured leopard treated at Mudumalai reserve, released back into forest

CHENNAI: A five-year-old male leopard, which was captured for treatment near Valattukovil in Mullanvayal of Bitherkadu forest range in Gudalur forest division on Tuesday evening, was released inside Theppakkadu forest late on Tuesday.

Residents of the area had demanded the Bitherkadu forest range officials to capture the leopard after it killed a stray dog after entering the residential area in Mullanvayal.

Forest department officials suspected that the big cat had ventured into the residential area due to injuries. Moreover, the video of the injured big cat roaming during the day near the tea plantations and crossing the road also created a scare among the residents.

Subsequently, the residents convened an all-party meeting and urged the forest department to capture the animal.

A cage was set up near Valattukovil on Tuesday morning, and the animal was captured and taken to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). According to forest officials, “The animal sustained severe injuries after a fight with another leopard. Veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar treated the animal and released it inside Theppakkadu forest.”

Meanwhile, residents of Mullanvayal urged the forest department to continue monitoring the animals to prevent human-animal conflict.