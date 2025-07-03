Lizard yet again in sambar! This time at Krishnagiri school

KRISHNAGIRI: Exposing poor hygiene practices yet again, a lizard was found in sambar served during breakfast at a Panchyat Union Primary School at Pungampatti village near Barur on Wednesday.

Four students were admitted to the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital as a precaution, though school and revenue department officials claimed students did not consume it.

The sambar was served along with pongal to four students under the Chief Minister's Breakfast programme. The dead lizard was found in the plate of one student, said school sources.

All the four students were rushed to the nearby primary health centre at Barur by the school teachers. They were later referred to the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for observation.

The students are fine, said sources.

Pochampalli Tahsildar Sathya and District Education Officer (Elementary) Sivaraman rushed to the school.

Fresh breakfast was later prepared and served to other students.

Last week a lizard was found in the sambar served under the breakfast scheme at the Kolinjivadi Municipal Middle School in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district.

Also, food safety officials sealed a private canteen at the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital a week ago after a dead lizard was found in the sambar served with lunch.