‘My duty is to serve’: CM Stalin responds to attacks on DMK’s temple welfare schemes

CHENNAI: Charging that divisive forces are unable to stomach the achievements of the DMK government through the HR&CE department, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted that he would, however, continue serving the people, unmindful of such malicious propaganda, as per the saying of Tamil saint Thirunavukkarasar, “my duty is to serve”.

Stating that those who masquerade in the name of devotion cannot digest what the HR&CE department is doing, the CM said, “However, genuine devotees are hailing our service to spirituality.”

Presiding over a wedding of 32 couples conducted by the department in Chennai on Wednesday as part of 576 such weddings organised across the state on the same day, for couples hailing from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds, Stalin referred to a cartoon that recently appeared in a weekly magazine, showing Stalin and his cabinet colleagues in a poor light, with the intent of ridiculing their allegedly insincere attempts to look being favourable to the Hindu religion.

“The cartoon did not evoke humour in me, but only pity,” he said, adding that if their (those running the magazine) objective was spirituality, they could have listed the present government’s contribution in that area.