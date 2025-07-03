Now, private schools too to start water bell system in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Following its successful implementation in government and aided schools, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has extended the water bell system to all private schools in the state. The Directorate of Private Schools (DPS) in Chennai has instructed all District Educational Officers (DEOs) to ensure immediate compliance to encourage students to drink water regularly.

According to a circular issued by the DPS, students must be instructed to carry water bottles from home. During morning assemblies, teachers should explain the importance of hydration.

A distinct bell, separate from the regular school bells, can be used to signal water breaks. Suggested timings include 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm, but schools may modify this as per convenience. Students are not required to leave the classroom for water; teachers must allow 2–3 minutes for them to hydrate without disrupting lessons.

Parents and educationists have widely welcomed the initiative. K Saravanababu, a parent from Coimbatore, said he was pleased with the move and highlighted how his daughter, studying in Class 3 at a private matriculation school, often returned home dehydrated.

He hoped this system would address the issue for many children like her. Educationist K Leninbharathi, who had earlier written to the government urging for this initiative, noted that regular water intake prevents dehydration and improves students’ focus, concentration, and overall health. He urged DEOs to ensure the system is enforced in all private schools.

R Nandakumar, General Secretary of the TN Nursery, Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association, also welcomed the decision and said many private schools were already following the system, showing its practical benefits for student wellbeing.