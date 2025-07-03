PMK leader Anbumani removes Salem West MLA Arul from PMK post

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Wednesday expelled Salem West MLA R Arul from all party positions and primary membership, citing repeated indiscipline and derogatory remarks against the party leadership.

In a statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss said that Arul had consistently acted in a manner that brought disrepute to the party. Following a probe by the party’s disciplinary committee, Arul was directed to offer an unconditional apology within 12 hours.

However, his failure to comply led to his expulsion with immediate effect, under Rule 30 of the party’s constitution, he added.

Meanwhile, Arul, addressing reporters in Salem, denied the charges against him and said that he had done nothing to disrespect the party. He said his only demand was that PMK founder S Ramadoss and Anbumani should meet and find an amicable solution to the ongoing dispute between them.

He further added that Anbumani had no authority to remove him since only the party founder Ramadoss can appoint or remove anyone from the party.