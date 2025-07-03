Sivaganga custodial death victim’s kin get Aavin job, Rs 5 lakh; parties offer support

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: As per directions of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Cooperatives Minister K R Periakaruppan handed over the appointment order for a government job to B Naveenkumar, the brother of custodial death victim Ajithkumar, at his home on Wednesday.

Naveenkumar, who currently works in a private firm, has been appointed as senior factory assistant of Sivaganga District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (Aavin) in Karaikudi. A housing plot of three cents has also been allotted to the family.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Periakaruppan said on behalf of DMK, a sum of Rs 5 lakh has been given to the family. He added that the DMK and state government would not stop supporting the family with just these measures.

Responding to a query, the minister said, “It has not been confirmed that Ajithkumar committed the theft as alleged. Hence, the black mark on his name, that he is an accused in the case, will be removed.”

Apart from him, AIADMK leader R B Udhayakumar, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Puthiya Tamilagam president S Krishnasamy and TVK chief actor Vijay called on the family. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami spoke to the family over the phone and offered his condolences.

Palaniswami told the family that AIADMK would support them at all costs. He highlighted that the party had filed a petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking justice for Ajithkumar’s death. “AIADMK will not stop until every person responsible for the death is punished,” he said. Speaking during a joint protest organised by the AIADMK and the BJP at Thirupuvanam, BJP leader H Raja said the state government must grant Rs 50L solatium to the family.