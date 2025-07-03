Sterlite seeks 50 more days to clear raw goods from smelter in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper has requested the state government to give it 50 more days to remove all raw materials from its defunct copper smelter at Thoothukudi. Sources said the government is yet to respond to the request.

Sterlite has so far cleared 80% of raw materials and equipment that were brought into the facility for expansion in 2018. These are being taken to copper rod mill at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, according to official sources.

These were to be used in the proposed smelter of 4 lakh tonne capacity. Approval for the expansion by the previous AIADMK government had triggered widespread protests in 2018, which culminated in police opening fire, killing 13 people. Subsequently, the approval was revoked and the whole plant was told to stop operations.

After a legal battle, the state government gave Vedanta 80 days from March 15 to evacuate the materials. The deadline ended on June 2. A local management committee monitored the evacuation process. Sources in Sterlite Copper confirmed they have sought additional 50 days and that the government is yet to consider the request.