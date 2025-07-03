Supported by mom labouring abroad, tribal girl gets seat in IMU

CHENNAI: R Kavitha, a tribal student from the Malayali tribal community in Puliyampatti in Tiruvannamalai district, has secured a BTech seat in the Naval Architecture and Ship Building programme at the Indian Maritime University (IMU), Visakhapatnam.

Ever since Kavitha lost her father, Rajapattu, while she was in Class 11, her mother R Poongodi has been supporting the family by labouring as a domestic worker in Kuwait. She completed her Class 12 as a student at the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Puliyampatti.

Kavitha now lives with her grandmother Unnamalai, elder sister R Priya, and younger brother R Vignesh, a Class 7 student. “My sister completed Class 12 two years ago but couldn’t pursue college due to financial difficulties. After my mother left for Kuwait, she had to look after our brother too,” said Kavitha.